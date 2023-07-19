N.Y. (WETM) — New York City’s lawsuit against Schuyler County for its migrant crisis policies has been dismissed.

Last month, New York City filed a lawsuit against Schuyler County and 30 other counties for declaring states of emergency in response to the city’s influx of migrants from the southern border. The declarations barred New York City from sending any of the thousands of migrants that the city is hosting to these counties for temporary housing.

On July 19, Justice Lyle Frank, who sits on the New York State Supreme Court, dismissed New York City’s lawsuit against Schuyler County. One day before the dismissal, Schuyler County Attorney Steven Getman presented an oral argument before Frank. According to Getman, the lawsuit was dismissed because New York City failed to state a cause of action against Schuyler County.

“We were likely to succeed on a number of our claims, including mootness, arguments that the city lacked standing against Schuyler County and that the lawsuit was brought in an improper forum,” said Getman.

According to Getman, this dismissal only applies to Schuyler County, and all of the other counties’ motions to dismiss the lawsuit will be addressed in separate orders. New York City will have about 30 days from the date each dismissal is granted to file appeals.

The order of dismissal can be found at this link.