SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County is set to get over $100,000 as part of an opioid lawsuit settlement, according to the county attorney.

In the Jan. 23 Schuyler County Legislature meeting, County Attorney Steven Getman was unanimously authorized to accept the settlement from pharmaceutical company Teva. According to Getman’s announcement, Schuyler County is set to get up to $116,000 paid over 17 yearly installments from Teva; in exchange, the company will be released from a pending lawsuit filed by the county that claimed Teva contributed to the opioid crisis in the Southern Tier.

Getman said the money can be used for several things.

“Potential uses include supporting police and first responders, treating opioid addiction, funding social services and similar anti-drug efforts,” Getman said.

The agreement also places restrictions on Teva. According to Getman, these include:

A ban on high-dose opioids and prescription savings programs;

Prohibitions on marketing opioids and funding third parties that promote opioids;

Restrictions on political lobbying; and

Disclosure of Teva opioid product clinical data.

The lawsuit was filed by Schuyler County in 2018 against 30 defendants, including companies like Teva. It claimed the companies “had long known that opioids were addictive and subject to abuse”, but still “spent hundreds of millions of dollars disseminating scientific materials and advertising that misrepresented the risks of opioids’ long-term use.”

Getman also said this is the latest of several opioid settlements in Schuyler County in the last five years. In 2021, Schuyler got $121,000 from Johnson & Johnson, up to $546,000 from McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., and Amerisource Bergen Drug Corp. In 2022, the county got $41,000 from Actavis Inc.