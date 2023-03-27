MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Schuyler County Historical Society announced its new executive director of museums on March 24.

Heather O’Grady-Evans was selected by the Historical Society’s board of trustees and will start her new position at the end of the month. O’Grady-Evans is from Schuyler County and the Historical Society said she is passionate about local history.

O’Grady-Evans has given lectures on the agricultural history of Hector and Burdett and the creamery industry in New York State. She also made contributions to the book “Historic Burdett Celebrates 200 Years: 1819-2019.”

After graduating from Watkins Glen High School, O’Grady-Evans spent one year as a student in Budapest, Hungary as part of the Watkins-Montour Rotary Club exchange program. She graduated from the University of Rochester with a bachelor’s degree in history and political science. She also earned a master’s degree in philosophy from Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland.

O’Grady-Evans will be replacing Glenda Gephart as executive director of museums. Gephart is retiring on March 31 after almost five years in the position.

“It’s been an honor to be involved with preserving and sharing Schuyler’s history,” Gephart said about her position according to a statement on the Schuyler County Historical Society’s Facebook page. “Our community is so fortunate to have committed and passionate volunteers serving on the Historical Society’s Board of Trustees and giving hours of time doing research and other tasks for the museums.”