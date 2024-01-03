SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The chair was reelected, and two legislators were sworn in at the Schuyler County Legislature’s most recent meeting.

According to the legislature, Carl Blowers of Dix was unanimously reelected as the chair at the county’s annual reorganizational meeting on Thursday, Dec. 28. Blowers is a retired businessman and was first elected to the Schuyler County Legislature in 2014. Blowers has served as the chair every year since 2020.

At the same meeting, the legislature reappointed Stacy Husted of Montour Falls as the Clerk, Steven Getman of Montour Falls as the county attorney, and Josette Colón as the public defender. M. Shawn Rosno will continue to serve as the county administrator.

Mark F. Rondinaro (District 7) and Gary L. Gray (District 8) were reelected to the legislature during the November general elections and were sworn in at the reorganizational meeting for their new terms. Each of the eight legislators serves four-year terms with staggered elections.