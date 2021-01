SpaceX successfully conducted multiple tests of its raptor engines on its Starship prototype on Jan. 13, 2021. The prototype is similar to this spacecraft, seen sitting on the SpaceX launch pad in South Texas near Boca Chica Beach on Nov. 30, 2020. (Border Report File Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

CAPE CANAVERAL, F.L. (WETM)- Transporter one, lifted off this morning, carrying 133 commercial and government spacecraft, and 10 starlink satellites.

That is the most spacecraft ever deployed on a single mission, according to SpaceX. The starlink satellites will be the first in the constellation to deploy to a polar orbit.

Meanwhile, the falcon 9 booster, landed safely on board a ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. Today’s mission is the fifth for that particular booster.