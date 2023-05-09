ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A five-year-old has died after she was stuck in a piece of farm equipment in the Town of Ovid, according to the Seneca County Sheriff’s County.

Deputies say that they received a report that a child was stuck inside the equipment at an address on County Road 129.

Upon arrival, the child was in the process of getting removed from the equipment and was taken to Geneva General Hospital.

Hospital staff said that the child was pronounced dead due to the massive trauma she received from the incident. She was identified as Melissa S. Hertzler.

Deputies are currently working with Child Protective Services to investigate the incident.

