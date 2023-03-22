ROMULUS, N.Y. (WETM) – Several incidents of unrest left several officers with minor injuries and had urine thrown on them at Five Points Correctional Facility over the last two months.

According to the NYS Correctional Officer and Police Benevolent Association, two officers had injuries to their knees, hands and shoulders after they put a combative inmate in handcuffs on February 8. Then on Feb. 15, NYSCOPBA said another combative inmate spat on officers and slammed one into the door, leaving them both with injuries.

On March 2, an inmate reportedly threw urine on officers when they tried to put handcuffs on him. NYSCOPBA said three officers were hit in the eyes and mouth. On March 12, another inmate became unruly and threw multiple food trays at officers.

The union also said that staff found an envelope with an unknown white powder inside, but testing from a hazmat team “proved inconclusive” for fentanyl.

Once again, NYSCOPBA pointed to the implementation of the HALT Act last year as the reason behind the unrest.

“The incidents described above show you just variation of situations that exist in our correctional facilities on any given day.,” said Western Region Vice President Kenny Gold. “Nearly a year later since the legislation went into effect, the statistics clearly show that our facilities are much more dangerous than ever before.”