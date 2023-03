(WETM) – A resident of Willard has been arrested for driving while intoxicated.

According to New York State Police, on Friday March 17th, Christopher M. Woodward, 55, of Willard, was speeding on State Route 96A in the town of Willard.

During a traffic stop, Woodward was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC greater than .08%, and traffic violations.

Woodward will appear in court in the Town of Romulus on April 28th, 2023.