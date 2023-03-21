(WETM) – A resident of the town of Ovid has been arrested for driving while intoxicated.

According to New York State Police, troopers in Waterloo observed a car that failed to keep right and performed an unsafe turn on State Route 89 in the town of Seneca Falls.

William E. Eastman, 39, was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC greater than .08%, and multiple traffic violations.

Eastman will appear in court in the Town of Seneca Falls on April 11th.