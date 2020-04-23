18 Sports Senior Send-Off: Kenny Vanderpool

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM-TV)- Our next 18 Sports Senior Send-Off brought to you by Tom’s South Corning Collision is Kenny Vanderpool.

Vanderpool was on the Sayre Varsity football team and was a dominant force on the field. Vanderpool is a well know name across the Twin Tiers and Kenny does a great job of representing it.

WETM Sports will be recognizing local High School and Collegiate Athletes who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and who are unable to participate and compete this year. Each night on WETM 18 News at 6pm and 11pm Monday thru Friday we will honor a local senior student-athlete.

You can submit potential submissions for 18 Sports Senior Send-Off to sports@wetmtv.com.