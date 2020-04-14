Senior Send-Off Coming Soon

WETM Sports will be starting to tribute local High School and Collegiate Athletes who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and who are unable to participate and compete this year.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, High School senior athletes will not be allowed to compete in any Spring sports, like Lacrosse, Baseball, Track & Field. They will miss out on the cherished moments to reflect on all their hard work and accomplishments like all the high school athletes before them. WETM 18 and Tom’s South Corning Collision wants to honor these players, coaches and teams during WETM 18 News at 6 PM and 11 PM on Monday through Friday.

Look for more information coming soon as how you can submit photos, and game clips.