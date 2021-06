ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the Friday edition of Senior Send-Off sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision.

We salute Haverling lacrosse player Dakota Galvan. Dakota helped the Rams to great success on the field and continues to be an example of what a quality player is on and off the field. 18 Sports congratulates Dakota and the Rams on their success and the future.

