Senior Send-Off – Haverling’s Josh Miles

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tonight’s Senior Send-Off takes us to Steuben County.

Brought to you by Tom’s South Corning Collision, we honor Haverling football player Josh Miles. Josh was an integral part of the Rams team that made it all the way to the Section V Class C final this past season. 18 Sports salutes Miles for dedication to the sport and to a very bright future.

If you’d like to submit a standout senior student-athlete, email us at sports@wetmtv.com and we’ll showcase it on 18 Sports at 6 and 11.