ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We continue to pay tribute to our local senior student-athletes.

In this next Senior Send-Off sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision, we salute Horseheads cross country runner Bridget Crandall. 18 Sports congratulates Bridget and all of our outstanding graduating seniors in the Twin Tiers for their contributions to their respective sports.

If you’d like to submit a senior athlete photo to be recognized, email us at sports@wetmtv.com.