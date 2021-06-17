Senior Send-Off – Newfield’s Maura Wood-Ellis

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Our next installment of Senior Send-Off takes us to Newfield High School.

Brought to you by Tom’s South Corning Collision, we honor Newfield three-sport standout Maura Wood-Ellis. Maura played on the basketball, soccer and track & field. Wood-Ellis will attend Daemen College next year and enroll in the Physician’s Assistant’s program.

If you’d like to submit a senior athlete for recognition for 2021, please do so via email at sports@wetmtv.com. Congratulations to Wood-Ellis and all of the graduating seniors in the region.

