ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We continue our salute to area senior athletes.

In today’s Senior Send-Off, sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision, we pay tribute to North Penn/Mansfield basketball player Logan Tokarz. Plus, two more standout athletes who made their mark in their respective sports.

Baseball player from Cowanesque Valley, Caleb Nunn, and Cater France, a soccer player from Canisteo-Greenwood. Congratulations to each student-athlete and to all of the area seniors from the Twin Tiers.