SetTheSkyToMusic

Everyone is invited to this free community event to kick off summer with the Twin Tier’s first-ever drone light show at the Arnot Mall. Enjoy lots of free activities for the whole family. Plus there’s music, food, games, and vendors to enjoy as we prepare for the show. This show is custom designed for the enjoyment of all ages. It celebrates a few of the many things we love about summers here in the Twin Tiers and the pride we have in our country and communities. We invite you to come to see this awe-inspiring show that will take you on an exciting journey of wonder as the lights dance and form into fun, fantastic images 400 feet above the mall!

Free Community Parking Lot Party at the Arnot Mall

The fun starts at 6 PM and ends around 9:30 PM after the conclusion of the drone show. There will be vendors, music, food, and games.