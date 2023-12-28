BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills pass rusher Von Miller denied allegations Thursday that he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in November at the couple’s Texas apartment, calling them “overblown” during his first media appearance since turning himself in to Dallas police four weeks ago.

“Everything that was out is completely wrong and blown out of proportion,” Miller said of the allegations. “Me and my girlfriend, we have problems just like any other couple does but it’s never been any of the things that was alleged against me. Hopefully over time, all of this stuff will get cleared up.”

Miller was charged with third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman, and according to the arrest warrant for Miller issued by police, the three-time All-Pro is accused of:

Pushing his girlfriend while stepping on her feet, causing her to fall back into a chair

Applying pressure around her neck with one hand for 3-5 seconds

Throwing her laptop on the ground and stomping on it

Pulling her by her hair and ultimately pulling out a chunk of hair

Grabbing her and pushing her into a couch

Applying pressure around her neck with both hands, causing pain but no difficulty breathing

The alleged altercation is said to have started over travel plans, and Miller allegedly left the apartment once his girlfriend, who he has been with for seven years, said she was going to call the police.

The Dallas Police Department’s Domestic Violence Unit interviewed the victim following the alleged incident and “observed minor abrasions on [her] left hand along with bruising to her neck, injuries consistent with applied pressure to the neck.”

Prosecutors in Dallas have not provided an update on their investigation since Miller turned himself in on Nov. 30.

Miller acknowledged that domestic violence situations should not be downplayed, but was adamant that none of the allegations were true.

“Whenever you see that stuff pop up on articles and stuff, it’s shocking, especially when my name is attached to it,” Miller said. “It is 100 percent false, it’s overblown … I know who I am, I know my character, I know the type of person that I am, I know me and my girlfriend’s relationship. You just got to keep pushing.”

Despite the ongoing investigation, Miller has continued to suit up for the Bills but has had a disappointing campaign with zero sacks in 11 games played. The 34-year-old said it’s difficult to ignore the allegations while also trying to focus on returning to form, but being in Buffalo has helped.

“It’s a serious situation,” Miller said. “It’s hard to block it out, but coming up here, it’s always sunny. Being able to come up here and be a part of this football team, you know, it’s like a country club. You come here and you can kind of detach from everything else that’s happening outside the world … I try to focus on getting my knee better, contributing to this football team, winning games.”