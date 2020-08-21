4 Notable Quotes: Sean McDermott

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke to the media prior to Friday’s practice. McDermott praised the rookie wide outs, a Cody Ford timeline, Zack Moss learning curve, and more. Here are 4 Notable Quotes from Sean McDermott’s zoom call:

What have you seen from Zack Moss during training camp?



McDermott: I think he continues to work to become a professional. He’s just a rookie and we have to manage expectations. He’s got a lot of work to do but that said he has shown in a short amount of time that he’s smart, that he’s physical, that he loves football, and that he’s willing to be a team player, and that’s really what we can say at this point. We will know more in a week from now but that’s the challenge of not having the spring to get in-person with these young players and rookies in this case. He’s off to a good start.



When would the team like to decide on Cody Ford playing tackle or guard?



SM: I would like to see something unfold this week, when I say this week I mean maybe over the next seven days. We’re still looking at some things and trying to evaluate and make sure we have a full of evaluation and understanding of our situation with what that would do at the starter level and how that would impact our depth behind those starters. Before we make any final moves we’re going to take all of those factors into consideration.



How would you say the rookie wide receivers have performed early on?



SM: There’s good competition there. The rookie receivers have done a nice job, they’re still young with a lot of football yet to go and be learned. It’s been interesting and cool to watch the dynamic develop between some of the young rookies at that position and the older guys like Smoke(John Brown) and (Stephon)Diggs, and Cole(Beasley). To watch the trust that’s being earned by the young guys and the dynamic that developing as they integrate into the lineup in some areas.



What have you seen from the backup quarterbacks and how tricky is it dividing up those reps at practice?



SM: It’s a challenge when you have four(QBs) and have a limited amount of reps. You have to find a way to get them all enough reps to evaluate them and I think all four of them have done a nice job and in particular Davis and Matt and Jake. All three bring different things to the table and that’s the interesting piece of it. You saw them yesterday on the field and what they were able to do. We had some high moments and we had some moments that we all went back so I’m encouraged by what they’ve done at this point with a lot of growth ahead and I’ll be interested to see how it unfolds this week.