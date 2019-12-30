4 Observations: Bills finish regular season 10-6

1. Bills injuries. Sean McDermott decided to play a large portion of the starters but they weren’t on the field much. The Bills have been lucky when it comes to injuries this season but cornerback Levi Wallace suffered an ankle injury in the 1st half while intercepting a Sam Darnold pass. Wallace did not return and was spotted in a walking boot after the game. Offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe returned to the lineup after missing 5 games, injured his ankle again and was carted to the locker room. Cody Ford and Taron Johnson also left the game with injuries but returned.

2. Up next. The Bills will travel to Houston for a Wild Card game. The Texans finished with the same record as the Bills(10-6). Houston had a much worse +/-. The Bills were +55 and the Texans were -7 this season. The Texans have are 6-4 over their last 10 games.

3. Is Sam Darnold good? The Jets quarterback struggled against the Bills 2nd team defense and I don’t believe he really progressed since his rookie season. Darnold finished Sunday’s game with 199 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int and there if the Bills first team defense played there would have been several more interceptions. I don’t believe Darnold lacks talent, I believe he lacks a support system. The Jets are a mess and it’s reflected in Darnold’s play. Watching the Jets and their QB should make Bills have VERY happy with the handling of their young quarterback.

4.Duke’s legend grows. In a game that lacked big-time stats, Duke Williams had a good game. The Bills wideout was targeted 12 times and finished with 6 receptions for 108 yards. The fans have wanted to see more of Duuuuuke and they got a large dose on Sunday but I would be surprised if he’s on the active roster against the Texans.