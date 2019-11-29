Allen dominates as Bills thump Cowboys 26-15

ARLINGTON, TX – NOVEMBER 28: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball to avoid the rush in the first quarter on Thanksgiving Day during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at NRG Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Prior to Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips joked he hoped the Bills would able to feast on the Cowboys.

They did.

Josh Allen threw for 231 yards and a touchdown, ran for 43 yards and another score, and played the most complete game of his career in a 26-7 win over the Cowboys.

With the victory, Buffalo improved to 9-3.

After Dak Prescott marched Dallas right down field on their opening drive, which resulted in an eight yard touchdown catch by Jason Witten, the Bills defense locked down, forced two turnovers and shut down the uber-talented Cowboys over the final three quarters.

Trailing 7-0 in the second quarter, Allen connected with Cole Beasley for a 25-yard score to tie the game. Beasley, who spent the first seven years of his career in Dallas, finished with 110 yards against his former team.

On the ensuing drive, Star Lotulelei picked off Prescott to set the Bills up at Dallas’ 37-yard line.

However, Buffalo wasn’t able to capitalize on the extra possession as Stephen Hauschka missed a 50-yard field goal.

On the third play of the next series by the Cowboys, rookie Ed Oliver sacked Prescott and forced a fumble, which was recovered by Trent Murphy, giving the offense another opportunity to jump ahead.

This time, they offense would cash in.

After Allen converted on 4th-and-1, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll dialed up the trickeration, with John Brown firing a 28 yard touchdown to Devin Singletary as the Bills opened up a 13-7 lead.

The Bills would extend their lead to 16-7 with a 41-yard boot by Hauschka, and opened up a commanding 23-7 advantage as Allen ran for a 15-yard touchdown near the end of the third quarter.

Hauschka would add a chip shot 26-yarder to open the fourth quarter, to cap off a 13-play, 86 yard drive which chew up more than seven minutes on the game clock.