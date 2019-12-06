Allen’s Strong Mind Matches Arm

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) gestures, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–His stats have improved across the board this season but Josh Allen’s development goes way beyond passing and running. In fact, one of Allen’s biggest improvements comes before the play even starts.

“The way we’re running our offense right now, up tempo, everything falls on his shoulders,” said guard Jon Feliciano.

Allen actually helps the offensive line call the protections which is rare, especially for young quarterbacks.

“In this offense, there’s a lot more stuff going on than the last one I was in. He has to handle a lot more information than I’ve seen,” Cole Beasley said.

That’s high praise coming from a wide receiver who spent the previous seven seasons in Dallas and played with Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.

“The offense I was in before was a lot more simple. The playbook is so bulky here, there are so many formations,” Cole said. “There’s a lot of stuff to remember on top of the protections. He’s done an incredible job and it hasn’t slowed him down at all.”

Head coach Sean McDermott has seen an improvement in Josh’s ability to “see” the defense and praised his ability to communicate with his offensive line prior to the snap.

“He relies on those guys as well, it’s a good checks and balance which is what it should be. Josh is playing good football and continues to grow. He works at it,” McDermott said.

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has sprinkled in more no-huddle this season, giving Allen more time to look over the defense and make the necessary adjustments. His comfort level seems to be growing with every snap.

“Going back to last year, I think the most difficult part was learning protections and then still trying to understand the concepts that were masked with it and understanding where your answers were if you messed up,” Allen said.

The offensive and Josh Allen are playing their best ball of the season and it’s no coincidence.

“Our offense is relying on Josh right now,” Feliciano said with a smile.