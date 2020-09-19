Auto Draft

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) - After last week's season opening win against the Jets, the Bills' depth at linebacker is being tested as Matt Milano, Tremaine Edmunds and Del'Shawn Phillips all got hurt and did not finish the game. All three have been ruled out for week two in Miami.

Because of that, the Bills called up Deon Lacey and Andre Smith from the practice squad. They now have five healthy linebackers going into tomorrow's game against the Dolphins with those two in addition to A.J. Klein, Tyler Matakevich and Tyrel Dodson.