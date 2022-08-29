ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The preseason is in the books. The next step is trimming the roster down to 53. Those decisions will need to be made by Tuesday at 4 p.m. Here’s who I believe will make the cut:

53-Man Roster Projection

QB (2): Josh Allen, Case Keenum

RB (5): Devin Singletary, James Cook, Zack Moss, Reggie Gilliam, Taiwan Jones

WR (7): Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Jamison Crowder, Isaiah McKenzie, Kahlil Shakir, Isaiah Hodgins, Jake Kumerow

TE (2): Dawson Knox, O.J. Howard

OL (9): Mitch Morse, Dion Dawkins, Rodger Saffold, Spencer Brown, Ryan Bates, David Quessenberry, Tommy Doyle, Greg Mancz, Greg Van Roten

DL (9): Von Miller, Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham, A.J. Epenesa, Shaq Lawson, Ed Oliver, Jordan Phillips, Daquan Jones, Tim Settle

LB (6): Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard, Tyrel Dodson, Tyler Matakevich, Baylon Spector

DB (10): Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Damar Hamlin, Jaquan Johnson, Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam, Taron Johnson, Siran Neal, Christian Benford, Nick McCloud

ST (3): Tyler Bass, Reid Ferguson, Punter

PUP: Tre’Davious White, Ike Boettger