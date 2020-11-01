Bills CB Levi Wallace returns from injured reserve

Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace, with ball, celebrates with teammates after his interception against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – This season the Bills depth at cornerback has really been tested. That group has been hit with injuries but on Saturday they got some good news as Levi Wallace was activated from injured reserve.

Wallace missed the past three games with an ankle injury he suffered in the first quarter against the Raiders in week four. Josh Norman came in to replace him but he is now dealing with a hamstring injury, the same injury that kept him out of the first three games of the season while he was on injured reserve.

Norman has already been ruled out of this Sunday’s game against the Patriots. He also missed last week’s game against the Jets.

While getting Wallace back is a good sign for this group, they lost Cam Lewis who was placed on IR over the weekend with a wrist injury.

The Bills also called up cornerback Dane Jackson from the practice squad to help fill the void as well as defensive tackle Brandin Bryant and safety Josh Thomas.

Jackson is coming off a big game where he picked off Sam Darnold for his first career interception in his first NFL start. The Bills drafted him in the seventh round this year so the rookie is looking to build off that performance.

They released tight end Charles Jones from the practice squad on Saturday.