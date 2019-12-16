Bills Clinch Playoff Berth With Win Over Steelers on Sunday Night

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, celebrates his one-yard touchdown run with Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Under the Sunday night lights in Pittsburgh, the Buffalo Bills defeated the Steelers 17-10 to clinch a spot in the postseason for the second time in three seasons.

The Bills were forced to punt on their first drive, but when the Steelers’ offense took the field for the first time, Tre’Davious White picked up his 5th interception of the season. White picked off Duck Hodges on 3rd and 14, however the ensuing Bills drive would stall.

After a scoreless first quarter, Buffalo would strike first when Josh Allen practically walked into the end zone on first and goal from the one yard line. Allen’s touchdown was set up by a 14 yard run from rookie running back Devin Singletary. With the TD, the Bills quarterback has accounted for a touchdown in 20 straight games, which ties Doug Flutie’s franchise record.

The Steelers did get on the board as Chris Boswell nailed a 49 yard field goal. At the half, Buffalo held the 7-3 lead. The Bills defense lmimited the Steelers to just 64 yards in the first half.

Pittsburgh opened up the second half, and took their first lead of the game with a quick seven play, 69 yard touchdown drive. Hodges hit running back James Connor with an 11 yard pass for the score.

The Steelers were looking to strike once again late in the third quarter, but White would pick off Hodges for his second interception of the game, and sprint 49 yards down the field to set up the Bills with great field position. Stephen Hauschka would tie the game at 10-10 with a 36 yard field goal early in the 4th quarter.

After forcing a three-and-out, Allen took the Bills 70 yards in just over two minutes, and hit Tyler Kroft for the 14 yard score to give the Bills a 17-10 lead. The score was Kroft’s first touchdown as a Buffalo Bill.

With just under two minutes to play, Jordan Poyer tallied the Bills 3rd interception of the game when he picked off Hodges in the end zone.

The Steelers had a chance to tie things up late, but Levi Wallace picked off Hodges to seal the victory.

The Bills tally their first ten win season of the century.