BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills have secured a spot in the NFL playoffs for a fifth consecutive season. Where and when they will begin postseason play is still to be determined by Sunday night’s showdown in Miami.

Clinching at least a wild-card berth Sunday when the Tennessee Titans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Bills can become AFC East division champions for the fourth year in a row and gain the No. 2 seed in the conference playoffs with a win against the Dolphins. Buffalo’s first playoff game would be at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who prevented the Bills from clinching on Saturday with a win against the AFC’s No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens.

If the Dolphins win Sunday night, the Bills will return to Miami next week as the lowest-seeded wild card in the AFC playoffs.

x-Buffalo



After the drought, this doesn’t get old. pic.twitter.com/HZGTg1IiBs — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) January 7, 2024

Had the Jaguars beaten the Titans on Sunday, the Bills would have needed to win in Miami in order to make the playoffs. The Bills’ postseason future first came into doubt following a Week 5 loss against the Jaguars in London, which came the week after a blowout victory against the Dolphins.

The Titans finish their season at 6-11, with two of their wins benefitting the Bills. A Week 14 victory in Miami narrowed the Dolphins’ lead over the Bills in the AFC East standings.