BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier recently asked his granddaughter if she knew why she didn’t have to go to school on Monday.

He says he responded to her answer with “Bravo!”

“Do you know why you don’t have to go to school? Do you know why they’re celebrating Martin Luther King’s birthday? Why is there a celebration?” the Bills DC asked the 6-year-old girl.

He says she replied “Papa Leslie, because of all of the things he stood for, and what he meant to our race and to our country. Civil Rights.”

“She’s like six years old and that was a really good answer for a 6-year-old,” Frazier commented.

Civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was born in Atlanta on Jan. 15, 1929. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated each year on the third Monday in January.

This Sunday, the Buffalo Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the next round of the playoffs.