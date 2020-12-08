Bills defense not surprised by Josh Allen’s play: “He’s on a mission right now”

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After every big game Josh Allen has it seems like there is a laundry list of records he either tied, broke or joined elite company with the way he played.

It was no different after a 34-24 win against the 49ers.

Josh Allen tied a career-high with four passing touchdowns in a game tonight.



He now has 33 total touchdowns this season and needs just one more to tie the team record (Jim Kelly, 34-1991). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 8, 2020

Tonight was Josh Allen's 3rd game this season with 375+ pass yards, 3+ pass TD, and a 130+ passer rating



He joins Drew Brees in 2013 as the only players since at least 1950 with 3 such games in a season @BuffaloBills — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 8, 2020

Allen threw for 375 yard and four touchdowns in the Bills first win on Monday night since 1999. That was also Allen’s sixth 300-yard game of the season and now needs just one more to tie Drew Bledsoe for the most in one season. It was also Allen’s third four-touchdown game of thte season.

See what I mean?

It’s a long list of stats like that to show just how well Allen is playing this season. And the guys on defense get a front row seat on the sideline well he’s doing his thing, but this play is no surprise to them.

“That’s not new, we know what Josh is capable of doing,” Bills safety Micah Hyde said after the game.

“He’s on a mission right now, he wants to win, he loves to win and I’m happy for him.”

“He’s balling, he’s been a baller it’s no surprise. I mean that’s our quarterback he’s a baller. It’s no surprise to us what he does every week so happy he’s on our team,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said.

So is there anything Allen can do that would shock anyone on this team?

“To be honest, nothing. He can go out there and throw for 400 and five touchdowns and I’m not surprised. He’s just Josh, we watch him every day in practice making big throws on us,” Hyde explained.

“It’s huge when you have a quarterback playing like that,” Poyer said.

Even though the defense had a slower start to the season, those guys have also done their part and know they can’t rely on just one side of the ball to get it done.

“It’s awesome for us as a defense but at the same time we can’t go out there and expect our offense to get 42 points to win a game. We know that’s not realistic. It could be a 10-7 game with us winning. We want to go out there and compete we want to try and limit them from scoring. As a defense we have our own goals,” Hyde said.

“We try to play complimentary football as much as we can so when our offense is moving and creating momentum we want to continue that momentum and continue to put our offense in good field position to be able to move the football,” Poyer explained.

“To see Josh go out there and light people up it’s awesome,” Hyde added.