Bills fans welcome team back with open arms after devastating loss to Chiefs

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a somber morning in western New York, but Bills fans’ hopes for next year are already in bloom.

Numerous supporters were waiting for the team at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport when they arrived early Friday morning.

In an intense game pitting the Bills against the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo’s opponent came away with a victory after scoring a touchdown in overtime.

The Chiefs will go on to play the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship this coming weekend. And after that, the 49ers will take on the Rams.

The winners of each game will go on to compete in the Super Bowl on February 13.

