ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills general manager Brandon Beane will be speaking to the media at about 3 p.m. Tuesday after the team’s season came to an end in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The Bills face a tricky offseason with multiple key free agents and limits in relation to salary cap space.

Brandon Beane: "I don't remember a team coming close to what got thrown this team's way and I thought Sean navigated that very well." — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) January 24, 2023

Brandon Beane: "We never put together a complete game. We had stretches in games from kickoff to the final buzzer, we were finding a way. We were not playing our best football at the end." — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) January 24, 2023

Brandon Beane asked about WRs but doesn't go into specifics: At different times, different guys did good things. We started out pretty good. But it didn't end the way it started. — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) January 24, 2023

Brandon Beane said there won't be any "Von Miller" type signings as they have to work to get under the salary cap to operate. He mentions they'll have to get creative, probably rework some contracts and need to hit on high draft picks. — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) January 24, 2023

Brandon Beane echoing Sean McDermott's comments yesterday about emphasizing "being strong up front." They addressed edge rusher in past offseason but need to improve their line play on both sides. — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) January 24, 2023

Brandon Beane said he has no idea if they can realistically keep both Tremaine Edmunds and Jordan Poyer since he doesn't know what the salary cap is for next season yet. — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) January 24, 2023

Brandon Beane on Stefon Diggs: "Stef's a competitor, I'd rather have guys I gotta cool off. He wants to win and I can live with that. I've been around people who I question are they just around for the Monday paycheck. He wears his emotions on his sleeve." — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) January 24, 2023