Bills get Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis back from Covid list

Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills and Cole Beasley #11 stand on the sidelines during the national anthem prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – With the NFL’s new Covid-19 rules in place, the Bills activated a handful of players from the reserve/Covid-19 list Wednesday ahead of their Week 17 contest against the Falcons.

Receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis were both activated, as were guard Jon Feliciano and defensive end A.J. Epenesa.

Coach Sean McDermott also said defensive tackle Star Lotulelei would return today — he missed last week’s game due to personal reasons.

The Bills have nearly locked up a playoff spot and can clinch their second straight division title by winning their final two games.

It will be interesting to see how the Bills split up play time this week at wide receiver. Isaiah McKenzie had a career day last week against the Patriots while Davis and Beasley were out, catching 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown.

The NFL, following updated guidance from the CDC, changed its quarantine period for unvaccinated players who test positive from ten days to five. Players can return after five days as long as they have gone 24 hours without a fever and are symptom-free. Fully vaccinated players can return sooner with negative tests.