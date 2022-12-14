BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills general manager Brandon Beane was asked Wednesday how the addition of slot receiver Cole Beasley affects their pursuit of free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

“We haven’t closed any doors,” Beane said. “We had a good visit with him. And that’s probably the extent of it.

“Signing Cole to the practice squad doesn’t mean we would rule anything out. Again, we’re just kind of going to move forward with the guys we got right now, though.”

The Bills hosted Beckham on a free agent visit in early December. He also reportedly visited the Cowboys and Giants.

The Cowboys seemed like a potential landing spot for Beckham as he works his way back from an ACL injury suffered in last year’s Super Bowl, but the team signed veteran free agent T.Y. Hilton instead.

Beckham had 48 catches for 593 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games with the Rams last season. The 30-year-old has caught 56 touchdowns in his NFL career.

Beckham tore his ACL in both the 2020 and ’21 seasons. He also missed the majority of the 2017 season after breaking an ankle in early October.

Beane said discussions with Beasley had been ongoing since around Thanksgiving, and quarterback Josh Allen was eventually involved in the recruiting process. Beane said their plan this year was for Jamison Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie to split the slot role, so Beasley’s addition fills Crowder’s void — he has been out since Week 4 due to an ankle injury (though Beane said Crowder continues to rehab and could return later this season).

“Josh [Allen] actually came up to me at some point and said, ‘You talked to Cole?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah I did,'” Beane said. “And he said, ‘what are you thinking?’ And I said, ‘I’m still thinking.’ It’s not just as simple as bringing Cole back, I gotta figure out the roster piece here as well. I said, ‘How well do you think he’ll fit in our room?’ … Josh, he felt like everything would be great if we did make the move.”

Beane left the door open for Beasley to play Saturday against Miami as long as he is cleared by the medical staff. Beasley last played for Tampa in Weeks 3 and 4.

Beane also mentioned receiver Gabe Davis has been hampered by an ankle injury. “I think it’s nagged him for a while, and I think he’s working his way out of that.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report