ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills had to wait an extra day and shovel out tons of snow, but all the effort resulted in another home playoff win 31-14 over the Steelers.

After a quick Steelers punt, the Bills marched the field in 10 plays for an opening drive TD. A QB sneak converted a third and one to start and Josh Allen followed with a tight 20-yard throw to Dalton Kincaid. Stefon Diggs had two catches for first downs. James Cook carried four times for 23 yards. Allen capped the 80 yard jaunt with a nine-yard touchdown to Dawson Knox. Buffalo was impressively up 7-0.

The Bills stuck again three minutes later. Taron Johnson forced a George Pickens fumble after an eight yard completion and Terrel Bernard recovered. Allen found Kincaid down the seam on the next play for a 29 yard score and the Bills doubled the lead to 14-0.

Pittsburgh answered with an 88 yard drive that included a Pat Freiermuth fumble that the Bills appeared to recover. Sean McDermott’s second challenge of the quarter was overruled. It appeared the ball may have touched Freiermuth while he was out of bounds. A Greg Rousseau sack put the Steelers in 2nd and 21, but Jaylen Warren ran for 12 yards and then Freiermuth ran over Kaiir Elam for 12 more on a checkdown catch.

Elam was in the game because Christian Benford was taken to the locker room. Mason Rudolph picked on Elam two plays later and drew a pass interference penalty. Rudolph went at Elam again two plays later. This time, Elam hung with Diontae Johnson and made an impressive interception in the end zone. He barely got his head around in time to see the ball and was able to hang onto the ball for the turnover.

Allen turned that interception into points thanks to a dazzling 52 yard touchdown run on third and eight. Steelers safety Damontae Kazee had a one on one shot with Allen at the 35 yard line. He missed badly. The rest of the Pittsburgh secondary took their time pursuing Allen and he made them pay. The run was the longest in the playoffs for any Bills player in team history. Buffalo was firmly in charge with a 21-0 lead.

A 33-yard hookup with Deonte Harty had the Bills in position to tack on some points. However, Montravious Adams blocked what appeared to be an unusually low 49-yard field goal attempt by Tyler Bass. The ball rebounded nearly 30 yards back to the Buffalo 35. Five plays later, the Steelers cashed in the block with a ten yard scoring throw from Rudolph to Johnson in front of Dane Jackson.

Markus Golden sacked Allen to kill the Bills’ attempt at an end of half two-minute drive and Buffalo had to be satisfied with a 21-7 halftime lead.

The Bills opened the second half with a three and out. Pittsburgh answered with a field goal on their first possession, but Terrel Bernard left the game on that drive with an ankle injury that appeared serious. Bernard was carted off the field and taken in for ankle x-rays.

Allen needed a pair of QB sneaks to convert a 3rd and one on the next possession. The attempt on 4th down only worked after a second effort. The Bills quarterback then authored one of his patented roll right and hold throws to convert a third and nine with a 13 yard completion to Stefon Diggs. That got Buffalo into field goal range. Bass knocked through a 45 yard kick and the Bills had their lead back to 14 points after a drive that drained over seven minutes off the clock.

The Steelers did not fold. George Pickens made a ridiculous catch in traffic to pick up 19 yards on 3rd and 11. Rudolph later converted a third and seven in the red zone with another connection to Diontae Johnson. Two plays later, Johnson scored his second TD of the game on a seven yard catch and the Bills lead was back down to one score. Before the drive, Taron Johnson was yanked off the field by the league appointed medical observer and evaluated for a head injury.

On the next drive, the Bills finally put this game away. Myles Jack helped out a bit.

Jack had been beaten by Kincaid and was forced to commit a hold on the first play of the drive. Two Cook runs got Buffalo another first down. Then, Allen ran twice for 15 yards with a five yard throw to Diggs in between. On the second run, Jack put a shoulder into Allen as his slid, earning the Bills an extra 15 yards.

Two plays later, Allen threw over the middle to Khalil Shakir who looked like he would immediately be thrown down by Minkah Fitzpatrick. Instead, Shakir kept his balance and weaved his way into the end zone for a playoff win sealing 19 yard score.