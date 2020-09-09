Bills have rookie QB Jake Fromm practice separately in case of COVID outbreak

Buffalo Bills quarterback Jake Fromm (10) runs with the ball after catching a pass in a drill during the second day of training camp opened to the media at ADPRO Sports Training Center’s outdoor field in Orchard Park, N.Y., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News vas AP, Pool)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – One of the surprise names to make the Bills 53-man roster was rookie quarterback Jake Fromm. Along with Josh Allen and Matt Barkley, the addition of Fromm makes three quarterbacks on the roster with another, Davis Webb on the practice squad. You do the simple math, that’s four in the building.

But part of the reasoning was because Brandon Beane didn’t want to let a fifth-round draft pick go this early especially after having never seen him play in a game before.

Another reason is because of the pandemic. This season it’s advantageous for teams to have multiple quarterbacks and maybe more than they normally would in case a starter or even back up quarterback tests positive for COVID-19. There is also the scenario of false positives coming up as well.

Different teams are taking different approaches when it comes to their quarterbacks and it seems the Bills are keeping Fromm separated from the rest of the quarterbacks in case there is a coronavirus outbreak in the room.

On Wednesday Fromm was not with the team at practice due to a previously-scheduled practice regimen that allows him to be socially distant from his teammates. This is a precautionary measure the Bills are taking in the event either of the team’s top-two quarterbacks, Allen or Barkley, test positive for COVID-19. It seems like this is going to be a reoccurring thing. The Bills said Fromm will periodically practice away from the rest of the team to keep its emergency options.