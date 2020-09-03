Bills injury report: September 3rd

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – We’re now ten days away from the Bills season opener and they’re still dealing with a laundry list of injuries. The good news though is there are a few guys working their way back on a limited basis.
Did not practice:
-Offensive lineman Brian Winters was added to the injury report with a leg contusion
-Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (pec)
-Tight end Tommy Sweeney (foot)
-Defensive lineman Vernon Butler (hamstring)
-Tight end Jason Croom (hamstring)
-Offensive lineman Victor Salako (back)
-Defensive end Mario Addison (knee)
-Cornerback Dane Jackson (hamstring)
-Fullback Patrick DiMarco (neck)
-Cornerback Levi Wallace (hamstring)
Limited at practice:
-Running back Taiwan Jones (knee)
-Cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring)
-Wide receiver Stefon Diggs (back)