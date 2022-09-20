ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Once again the Bills come out with a win and start the season 2-0 but they didn’t just beat the Titans on Monday night football, they destroyed Tennessee with a 41-7 win that followed a 31-10 victory the week before against the defending Super Bowl champs and after the game Von Miller said it’s a dominating mindset that this team is fueled by.

“It’s a killer instinct, it’s a blood in the water instinct. I don’t know how it was before I got here but now like we pedal to the metal. We have an attitude of domination. We’re not playing the game to just win the game, we’re playing the game to dominate the game. We got a team full of killers and it’s led by our quarterback, our head coach, the leadership on this team,” Miller said after the game on Monday.

That dominance was on full display against the Titans as the Bills scored 34 unanswered points against last year’s No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Bills shutdown dynamic running back Derrick Henry limiting him to just 25 rushing yards on 13 carries. Henry had Tennessee’s only touchdown of the game on a two-yard run to the end zone in the first quarter.

The Bills also forced four turnovers, one a pick-six by linebacker Matt Milano.

And offensively Josh Allen was rolling so much he got to end his night early as Case Keenum came in right before the fourth quarter started. Allen finished with 317 passing yards and four touchdowns, three of those to Stefon Diggs.

So it’s easy to see why the Bills are the Super Bowl favorites especially after the two clinics they put on to start the season. But Miller, a two-time Super Bowl champ himself says let’s take things one step at a time.

“Whenever you start thinking about Super Bowls it’s like drinking from a fire hydrant. You just gotta take it one play at a time, it’s 17 weeks and football is a humbling sport. You’re gonna be met with adversity at some point and we just keep preparing for that adversity. Whenever we’re up we just keep saying to each other like don’t blink, don’t let our foot off the gas,” Miller explained.