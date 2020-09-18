Bills LBs Mat Milano and Tremaine Edmunds won’t play vs. Dolphins

ORCHARS PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills will be without linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds for Sunday’s week two game at Miami.

Milano and Edmunds left last week’s game against the Jets as Milano is dealing with a hamstring injury and did not practice at all this week while Edmunds is dealing with a shoulder injury and was limited in practice.

They will also be without Del’Shawn Phillips so their depth at linebacker is being tested right away this season. Phillips is dealing with a quad injury so now it’s up to A.J. Klein, Tyler Matekevich, Tyrel Dodson and Deon Lacey with that “next man up” mentality.

Dodson was banged up from Sunday’s game as well, he was dealing with a neck injury and was limited on Wednesday but was a full-go on Thursday.

The Bills signed Lacey to the practice squad on Thursday.