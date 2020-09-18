Bills once again prepare for Ryan Fitzpatrick and any Fitzmagic he might throw at them

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick passes against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – You never quite know what you’re gonna get when facing Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Some games he’s red-hot and can lead a team to a big win while being a touchdown machine or he’s really off and is a turnover machine.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer called Fitzpatrick a “savvy veteran.”.

“A guy that’s been playing a long time so you gotta give him his respect. He’s won a lot of football games, he can throw the ball, he can put the ball in really good spots for his receivers to go up and get the football. You know he’s a savvy vet, not a lot of weaknesses, he’s a very confident football player, confident in himself so it’s gonna be a big task for us,” Poyer explained.

Fitz always seems to play well against the Bills.

The first time they met last year in Orchard Park, Fitzpatrick threw for 282 yards, a touchdown and had an interception. He also ran for a touchdown too and wasn’t sacked at all during the game.

The second meeting in South Florida, Fitz threw for 323 yards and was just one of two quarterbacks to throw for over 300 yards against the Bills last year.

So the Bills know he has the ability to be a challenging quarterback to face.

“We gotta play team total defense and we’re gonna have to run to the ball and communicate well to have a great game,” Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White said.

“Fitzmagic, the guy is capable of lighting people up. Very dangerous guy, you know I don’t think he gets enough credit and I think a lot of people see obviously he’s a gunslinger, he just throws it. Sometimes it’s a touchdown, sometimes it’s an interception but if it is an interception he’s able to shake it off and move on to the next play and he can light you up after that,” Bills safety Micah Hyde said.

That’s the touchdown machine Fitz. Then there’s the turnover machine Fitz and that version showed up last week against New England where he threw three interceptions.

The Dolphins offense as a whole struggled only putting up 269 yards of total offense, that ranks in the bottom five in the league. But that’s not the Fitz the Bills envision come Sunday.

“We understand what type of guy and what type of player he is. We gotta prepare like he’s gonna be playing his A game because the last two times we’ve played him we feel like he’s played really well, he does well against us. He’s smart, he’s able to read coverages and disguises and stuff like that so that’s what you’re dealing with when you’ve got a guy that’s played for a long time. It’s difficult to go out there and show him something he hasn’t seen before because he’s been playing for a while,” Hyde said.