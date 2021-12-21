Bills place Cole Beasley on the reserve/Covid-19 list

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) stands for the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley was placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list Tuesday.

Beasley will be held out at least 10 days if he is still unvaccinated, keeping him out for this weekend’s pivotal AFC East matchup with the New England Patriots.

As a result of testing positive for COVID-19, Bills WR Cole Beasley is out on Sunday against the Patriots due to his unvaccinated status. https://t.co/lmPq1P7M3K — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 21, 2021

Beasley drew widespread scrutiny this offseason for numerous social media posts highlighting his commitment to remain unvaccinated, which were often accompanied by misinformation. The national website ProFootballTalk labelled him “the unofficial leader of the NFL’s anti-vaxx movement.”

Beasley said in July that he considered himself pro-choice and that his issue was “information is being withheld from players.” He also urged the NFLPA to make testing of vaccinated players more frequent.

Beasley joined six other players on the reserve/Covid-19 list. That includes left tackle Dion Dawkins, guard Jon Feliciano, defensive end A.J. Epenesa, linebacker Tyrel Dodson, practice squad offensive lineman Bobby Hart and practice squad defensive end Mike Love.