Bills prepare Chargers pass-rushers Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Both Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram have missed time this season with injuries and that’s part of the reason, their production hasn’t been what it usually is. But that doesn’t mean anything to the Bills, they’re still preparing for the dynamic pass rushers those two are.

“They’ve got Bosa and they’ve got Ingram to name two guys that are just relentless of getting after the quarterback. They do a really, really good job of that so we gotta be prepared up front to handle whatever they throw at us. They get to the quarterback very quickly so whether it be throwing some quick stuff early and trying to wear them out and I think that’s what everybody tries to do when they’re playing them so it doesn’t really seem to matter with them,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said.

Before last week’s win against the Jets, Bosa missed the previous two games with a concussion. Ingram has also missed time dealing with a knee injury and has yet to record a sack this season. Bosa has 4.5 sacks and 20 tackles while Ingram has 10 tackles and an interception in seven games played.

“They’re high energy effort guys and their defense as a whole is very sound, they know what they’re doing, they’re coached by a really great coach in coach Anthony Lynn,” Allen said.

“Just start with the pedigree you know it’s one after another it seems like of the Bosa family. Maybe there’s more to come, I don’t know but they’re phenomenal players, phenomenal athletes, talents and they’ve been giving quarterbacks headaches for a number of years now so he’s a special player,” Bills head coach Sean Mcdermott said.

But this Chargers defense has struggled to force turnovers so far this season. They only have nine takeaways which is tied for second fewest in the league. Los Angeles’ secondary has also given up nine 40-plus yard completions this season which is the most in the NFL and bodes well for the Bills passing attack.