Bills prepare to take on #1 seed Ravens

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott met with the media Wednesday ahead of this Sunday’s battle with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens are currently 10-2 and are the number one seed in the AFC. The Bills are 9-3, one game behind Baltimore and AFC East leading New England (10-2).

McDermott was asked if his team is thinking about controlling their playoff destiny and not having to scoreboard watch and have other teams lose, “They’re very focused on the Ravens and this game. Quite honestly this is such a good team we’re playing in all three phases that we don’t have time nor the margin of error to focus on any other area than the Ravens.”

Wide receiver Robert Foster played more snaps against the Cowboys and McDermott was asked about why, “Just playing fast, he’s playing fast much like he did the first year, and I think that will continue to happen as we move forward.”

McDermott discussed defensive lineman Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips, “They bring a lot of energy, they’re catalysts in terms of our energy, our juice, physicality, letting it flow is kind of how I look at those guys, they bring a lot to our football team.”

On the injury front, McDermott said offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe was making progress and would take part in some way at practive today.

