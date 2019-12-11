Bills prepare to take on Steelers with playoff spot up for grabs

ORCHARD PARK,N.Y. (WIVB) Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott addressed the media Wednesday ahead of their Sunday night game at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

McDermott was asked about Tremaine Edmunds playing against his two brothers this Sunday and how much of their success is tied to their mother, “It’s no surprise, on our end you spend time with Tremaine you understand and you know the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when you see the other siblings. The success that they’ve had, you meet their dad, their grandmother, their extended family, like I’ve said before when you see the support that he has from his family and the roots he has has set himself and his brothers up for success.”

McDermott discussed his connection with Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin that goes back to their college days, “I was always the younger guy hanging around Mike, I came on the campus and he was one of the captains on the team, he was a leader on the field, off the field as well. He’s a guy I learned a lot from just by watching and then to see the success that he’s had in his coaching career and ask for advice and he’s been very willing to share. So I consider it a very strong relationship, I have a lot of respect for him and what he’s done in Pittsburgh.”

“They’ve got a good roster of talent, let’s start there, high draft picks across the defensive line, good secondary play, good linebacker play, that’s also a part of Mike (Tomlin) being there a long time, he and Kevin have been able to build it the right way, and add the type of players that they like and want, and it’s shown,” McDermott said in response to being asked about the big sack numbers from the Steelers defensive line.

As far as injuries McDermott said offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle) and defensive tackle Corey Liuget (lower body) will not practice Wednesday. Everyone else is expected to suit up for practice.

