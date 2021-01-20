Bills preparing for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes despite his uncertain status for Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – All eyes are on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he continues to recover from a concussion that knocked him out of their divisional round game on Sunday against the Browns.

Mahomes is still in concussion protocol but he did practice on Wednesday as the Chiefs had a light practice where he was listed as a limited participant. After head coach Andy Reid said Mahomes took all the snaps and he “feels good.”

At this time of the year, players will do whatever it takes to play especially in a game like this. And that’s why the Bills are still preparing for Mahomes to play on Sunday.

“We’re one of four teams left, this is the AFC Championship, this is the game to go to the Super Bowl we know all their best players are gonna be out there so we’re preparing for Mahomes to be there,” Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White said.

“I don’t think it affects it. Pat Mahomes is a former NFL MVP, I think he’s gonna play but at the end of the day that’s a good football team. They’ve got a good defense, a really good special teams and a good offense,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said.

“You saw them be able to close the game out last week against Cleveland without him so I don’t think it changes our preparation. I think maybe just understanding the type of quarterback that’s in the game but I think he’s gonna play.”

Even if Mahomes isn’t up to full strength, the Bills know what challenges he presents along with the rest of their explosive offense. That’s why Micah Hyde says it’s good they played the Chiefs earlier this season.

“We were able to limit their explosions downfield in the pass game but at the same time we gave away way too many yards in the run game so that’s something we’ve gotta fix but I think the good thing is we have played these guys once already just like Baltimore we played them last year so we had that game film. This year we played the Chiefs already so we have that game film on what we need to improve on and what we did poorly so we paid a lot of attention to it,” Hyde explained.

The Chiefs rushed for 245 yards in that week six matchup and even though the emphasis was on running the ball, Hyde knows what Mahomes can do on his own.

“Obviously a great quarterback a guy that can make any throw, get outside of the pocket he’s dangerous, smart, can do it all, one of the best quarterbacks in this league. It obviously starts with him but just this football team in general they’ve got a lot of weapons,” Hyde said.