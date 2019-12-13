Bills preparing for Steelers’ sack attack

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, center, has the ball knocked loose as he is hit by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon (99), right, during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. The fumble was recovered by Ravens defensive end Jihad Ward. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Over the last few weeks, Josh Allen has ended up on the ground more often than he would probably like.

He’s been sacked 10 times over the last two games and keeping him upright in the pocket this week might be easier said than done.

Allen and the big fellas up front will have to deal with a Steelers defense that ranks rank first in the NFL with 48 QB take downs.



Bills head coach Sean McDermott explained how Allen and his teammates are resilient competitors that can bounce back after rough games.



So, is the offense worried?

“I think worry is a poor word to use,” center Mitch Morse said. “If you start thinking like that, you start panicing. You start doing stuff — definitely not the standard we play at. And, when you have a quarterback being sacked that many times, it definitely hurts your team, and it hurts. When you talk to everyone, that’s something that can’t happen again.”

“They got some young players that are moving around well, off the edge, they get to the quarterback, they play really smart coverage,” added quarterback Josh Allen. “So, it’s going to be very tough for us mentally this week and we gotta go in, and prepare, and watch as much film as we can and be ready for another four quarter game.”