ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — At the conclusion of Bill Belichick’s final game visiting Buffalo as coach of the New England Patriots, he highlighted one Bills player in his assessment of the 27-21 defeat.

Bills punter Sam “Martin did a good job,” Belichick said. “Backed us up all day.”

Martin placed all six of his punts insider the 20 against the Patriots, averaging 48 net yards. It was the signature performance of an end season run that earned him AFC special teams player of the month recognition on Thursday.

The first Buffalo punter since Brian Moorman in November 2008 picked for the monthly award, Martin follows Bills kicker Tyler Bass, the teammate Martin works closely with as holder, who received the accolade in September. And punt returner Deonte Harty was named AFC special teams player of the week Wednesday.

Martin averaged 43.1 net yards on 17 punts in the five games the Bills won during December and January to rise from 6-6 to AFC East champions hosting a wild-card playoff game. He snuggled 11 of his punts inside the 20, six inside the 10, and two were downed inside the 5.

Precision punting could be paramount in a game Sunday when wind and weather are expected to be factors.