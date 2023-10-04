ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Josh Allen’s near perfect game against the Dolphins has earned the Bills quarterback another AFC offensive player of the week accolade.

Allen was 21 of 25 passing for 320 yards and four touchdowns, with no interceptions an additional 17 yards rushing and TD, in Sunday’s 48-20 win against Miami. Allen’s 158.3 passer rating was the first perfect mark in his career.

Also nominated for the FedEx Air player of the week award, Allen has been recognized by the NFL twice over the past three weeks, and 12 times in his career, a Bills franchise record. Allen’s strong play over the past three weeks has made him the betting favorite to win NFL MVP at +400 odds.

The Bills, who play the Jaguars on Sunday in London, have had award winners each of the past three weeks. Linebacker Terrel Bernard was AFC defensive player of the week after the win against the Commanders, and kicker Tyler Bass was AFC special teams player of the month for September.

University at Buffalo alumni Khalil Mack is the AFC defensive player of the week after setting the Chargers record with six sacks in a win against the Raiders.

Josh Allen’s AFC offensive player of week history

’23 Week 4 – 21 of 25 passing for 320 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT, 4 carries, 17 yards, TD

’23 Week 2 – 31 of 37 passing for 274 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT, 3 carries for 7 yards

’22 Week 15 – 25 of 40 passing for 304 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT, 9 carries for 16 yards

’22 Week 6 – 27 of 40 passing for 329 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT, 12 carries for 32 yards

’22 Week 5 – 20 of 31 passing for 424 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT, 5 carries for 42 yards

‘21 Week 3 – 32 of 43 passing for 358 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT, 4 carries for 9 yards, TD

’20 Week 15 – 28 of 40 passing for 359 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT, 3 carries for 33 yards, 2 TD

’20 Week 13 – 32 of 40 passing for 375 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT, 6 carries for 11 yards

’20 Week 9 – 31 of 38 passing for 415 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT, 7 carries for 14 yards, TD

’20 Week 2 – 24 of 35 passing for 415 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT, 4 carries for 19 yards

’19 Week 11 – 21 of 33 passing for 256 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT, 7 carries, 56 yards, TD

’19 Week 17 – 17 of 26 passing for 224 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT, 9 carries, 95 yards, 2 TD