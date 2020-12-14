Bills rookie WR Gabriel Davis continues to step up with John Brown on IR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (13) takes a pass from Josh Allen for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Even before the season started, the older players took notice of what the rookies were doing, specifically wide receiver Gabriel Davis.

John Brown said back in training camp that Davis knew the playbook better than the veterans and that’s why it’s no surprise to the Bills that he’s playing at a high level.

“The way that he approaches the game it’s not rookie like,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said after a 26-15 win over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

Davis has stepped up big for the Bills while Brown is on injured reserve. He helped spark the Bills offense in the third quarter after they struggled in the first half. Allen found Davis for a 13-yard touchdown as the Bills scored on back-to-back drives to take a 23-7 lead.

“We got a lot of guys that can play some ball. We’re for sure looking forward to having Smoke back as well but Gabe has definitely stepped in and stepped up as a young player,” Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs said after the game.

Davis has now scored in three straight games, and four out of the last five. He now leads the Bills in touchdown catches with six.

“His maturation process is beautiful to watch from a different perspective just to see his approach and he’s been doing all the right things so I’m not surprised he’s scoring touchdowns,” Diggs said.

The Bills drafted Davis in the fourth-round out of UCF to add more weapons for Allen in the passing game and to add some much needed size to their wide receiving corps. So far he’s been able to come in and make an immediate impact as a rookie in more ways than just showing up on the stat sheet.

“He is the ultimate team player, he’s asked to block, he’s asked to run routes where he knows he’s not gonna get the ball. All he does is does his job and as a quarterback to have a young guy who just consistently does his job and doesn’t complain it’s awesome,” Allen said.

And part of the reason Davis has been able to excel so early is thanks to the guys he has around him.

“The way that he’s been able to grow and progress and take the coaching of guys like Stef and Cole and John and then to apply it to the playing field it’s been unbelievable. He finds the paint, that’s what he does and he doesn’t get a whole lot of targets but when he does he makes the play more often than not and he’s a guy that I have supreme confidence in, we have a really good relationship and makes you want to keep throwing him the ball,” Allen said.

“He’s a guy that wants to grind and get better all the time so I’m looking forward to his success,” Diggs said.