BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Defensive tackle Ed Oliver won’t play for the Bills on Sunday against the Patriots because of a toe injury that has kept him out of practice this week, coach Sean McDermott said.

Reserve tight end Quinton Morris (ankle) and running back Damien Harris (neck/head) also have been ruled out, McDermott said during his Friday morning appearance on WGR 550 AM radio.

Quarterback Josh Allen was a full participant in practice on Thursday and expected to play in New England after hurting his shoulder in Sunday night’s win against the Giants, and being limited in Wednesday’s walk-through session.

Oliver’s absence leaves Buffalo without two starters on the defensive line, with Daquan Jones (pec) going on injured reserve two weeks ago. Oliver has been one of the best best defenders in the first season of his new five-year contract extension, with 24 tackles (nine for loss), four sacks and nine quarterback hits in six games.

The Bills also have lost top cornerback Tre’Davious White (Achilles tendon) and All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano (leg).

McDermott said that Milano had surgery on his leg and is recovering.