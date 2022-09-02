ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills were able to sign 13 of the 17 players they cut Tuesday back to the practice squad.
Teams are allowed to carry 16 players on the practice squad — an increase put in place due to the pandemic, which was kept this year. The Bills have three spots remaining. (Update: The Bills filled these spots Thursday night.)
Three of the other four players the Bills cut a day ago were claimed on waivers by other teams: CB Nick McCloud by the Giants, DE Kingsley Jonathan by the Bears and OL Luke Tenuta by the Colts.
The players the Bills signed to the practice squad Wednesday are:
- QB Matt Barkley
- OL Greg Mancz
- OL Alec Anderson
- RB Raheem Blackshear
- RB Duke Johnson
- WR Tavon Austin
- WR Tanner Gentry
- WR Isaiah Hodgins
- DE Mike Love
- DT Brandin Bryant
- DT C.J. Brewer
- LB Joe Giles-Harris
- DB Ja’Marcus Ingram
On Thursday, the team filled the practice squad with:
- TE Zach Davidson
- CB Kyler McMichael
- T Ryan Van Demark
Per the league’s collective bargaining agreement, the minimum salary for a practice squad player this season is $11,500 per week, or $207,000 over the duration of the regular season.
Players with more experience, such as Matt Barkley and Duke Johnson, can make more money: They have a minimum salary of $15,400 per week ($277,200 over 18 weeks) and a maximum of $19,900 ($359,820), per the CBA. Players on the practice squad count against the salary cap.